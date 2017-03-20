[PHOTO] Adorable Picture Of A 2 Year-Old Ed Sheeran Look-A-Like Takes Over The Internet

March 20, 2017 7:54 AM
It might be early in the morning, but this picture of Ed Sheeran’s 2 year-old doppelganger is the cutest thing you will see all day!

This adorable picture of the little girl version of one of the biggest names in music right now took the internet by storm this weekend and rightfully so! This youngster might not be old enough to appreciate her celebrity look-a-like, but I would pay a lot of money to watch this little girl dance to “Shape of You.”

This isn’t the only Ed Sheeran doppelganger out there.  21-year-old Ty Jones, from Manchester, spoke about how his likeness to Ed sometimes meant he couldn’t leave the house.

 

 

