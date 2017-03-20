SUNBURN Pool Lounge, Opening Day Tickets!

March 20, 2017 6:01 AM

SUNBURN Pool Lounge presented by Party Naked kicks off this Saturday, March 25th with DJ Felli Fel!  Get hooked up with a pair of tickets when you listen to ENERGY 103.7 this week!  When we tell you to call in, be caller 20 at 888-388-1037 to win!  SUNBURN is the ultimate day party on the rooftop of Hard Rock Hotel.  Sonic and the E-Team will be kickin’ it poolside and broadcasting live this Saturday from 10a-3p.  Grab your squad and get your tickets at SunburnPool.com and use promo code ENERGY for a discount.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From ENERGY 103.7

The AJ Show Podcast!
Catch The Buzz: Everyday With The AJ Show
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Listen Live