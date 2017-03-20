[WATCH] Adele Pulls Off The Assist To Help A Gay Couple Get Engaged On Stage

She might be known for her iconic songs about broken relationships, but an Adele concert is nothing if not a hot-spot for proposals.

Adele went above and beyond this weekend during one of her concerts in Melbourne, Australia when she selected a man named Chris and his partner, Wade, to join her on stage, and once there, Wade thought it was the opportune time to propose, and Chris, undoubtedly in an emotionally fueled state already, happily accepted.

This type of scenario is no stranger to the “Hello” singer as she has done this before in 2016 when two Swedish men got engaged on her stage, and she joked about being their surrogate. No matter what Adele does next, we’re sure it’ll be amazing.