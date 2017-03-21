VIDEO: This Brahma Rooster Chicken is Real!

By Evonne Ermey

The internet went wild after video of a giant chicken exiting a coop appeared on Facebook several days ago.

The chicken, identified as a Brahma chicken, is huge and it basically melts out of it’s enclosure and into the yard like a mutant species ready to peck you to death. Just kidding… unless you are afraid of chickens (like some people in our office) because that is the first thing that would go through your mind. #NotInMyBackyard

There was speculation that the bird beast was some genetically modified monstrosity stuffed full of hormones, but that’s not true. It’s just a really, really big bird. Others, in complete disbelief, thought the bird might actually be a man in a chicken costume, also untrue. It’s a real, honest to goodness bird, last descendant of the dinosaurs.

Here are some reactions from random people on the internet:

@QuickTempa that just don't seem natural at all idk what to think makes me not even want to eat chicken anymore 😡😡😡 — LifesBook_Ceo (@LifesBook_Ceo) March 19, 2017

I love animals & don't want them to be mistreated but damn I wanna see this #brahmachicken walk around in mom jeans https://t.co/tafKhxFqoz — Kount Rockula (@kount_rockula) March 21, 2017

So that big ass chicken in that video is real! 😭😭😂😂😂

I don't feel safe anymore in this world. #BrahmaChicken #ItsOver https://t.co/ueAVLJMooL — farida. (@Yoyo_Farida) March 21, 2017

#brahmachicken What in the ACTUAL CLUCK!?!?!! — Rebecca (@withoutAsong) March 21, 2017

@jemelehill 😂😂😂😂 "At Church's it would be a two piece"….damn that is so funny but so true 💯💯#brahmachicken — Chris H. (@holemac1) March 20, 2017

Apparently, this giant breed of chicken has been around for a long time, like since the 1800’s. The first thing we asked ourselves was ‘how the heck has a chicken this big gone under the radar for so long?’ Thank you social media for bringing this bird the stardom it so obviously deserves!

Here are some fun facts about Brahma chickens from Livestock Conservancy: