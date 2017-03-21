[WATCH] An Amazing Behind-The Scenes Look At The Calvin Harris Hit Song “Slide” Featuring Frank Ocean and Migos

Calvin Harris is giving all his fans an incredible treat by blessing them with an exclusive look into his new single “Slide” featuring Frank Ocean and Migos.

The superstar DJ went to Twitter to show how he made the instrumental for his latest single, “Slide,” which features Frank Ocean and Migos. This 2 minute and 15 second video is Impressively in-depth that features Harris playing and layering live piano, guitars, keyboards, and synths to create the beat.

The best part of the video could be at the very end of the clip when Calvin gave us a rare bit of Frank Ocean’s layered a capellas for the song, which sounds predictably breathtaking.