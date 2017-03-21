[WATCH] An Amazing Behind-The Scenes Look At The Calvin Harris Hit Song “Slide” Featuring Frank Ocean and Migos

March 21, 2017 8:22 AM
Filed Under: Calvin Harris, Frank Ocean, Migos, The AJ Show, The Buzz

Calvin Harris is giving all his fans an incredible treat by blessing them with an exclusive look into his new single “Slide” featuring Frank Ocean and Migos.

The superstar DJ went to Twitter to show how he made the instrumental for his latest single, “Slide,” which features Frank Ocean and Migos. This 2 minute and 15 second video is Impressively in-depth that features Harris playing and layering live piano, guitars, keyboards, and synths to create the beat.

The best part of the video could be at the very end of the clip when Calvin gave us a rare bit of Frank Ocean’s layered a capellas for the song, which sounds predictably breathtaking.

 

More from AJ (Mornings, 6a-10a)
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From ENERGY 103.7

The AJ Show Podcast!
Catch The Buzz: Everyday With The AJ Show
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Listen Live