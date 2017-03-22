Justin Bieber Scolds Overeager Fans for Acting Like ‘Animals’

By Hayden Wright

Justin Bieber just wrapped the Australia and New Zealand legs of his seemingly neverending Purpose World Tour, but he doesn’t get a break from the spotlight just yet. While out to lunch in Sydney, Bieber was swarmed by a crowd of Beliebers whose volume and doggedness got under his skin. As the situation escalated, Justin found himself pleading with his fans and scolding them at the same time.

“The more you guys scream and act like animals, the less we can have a conversation,” he was caught saying on video.

Bieber’s relationship with fans has hit a boiling point over the last two years: Near the beginning of the Purpose tour, the star suspended meet-and-greets due to safety concerns. He ditched (and then rejoined) Instagram because the community became too rabid. He’s briefly left stages when crowds become too unruly and while in London, a bizarre memorabilia scout collected a used milk glass to sell on eBay. Fame and fortune aside, it’s not the most enviable way to live.

One Twitter user wrote: “Probably the first time I’ve felt sorry for Justin Bieber. The poor guy can’t even go for chicken without a mob of baying fans tailing him.”

See some footage from the over-the-top fan mob here:

Probably the first time I've felt sorry for Justin Bieber. The poor guy can't even go for chicken without a mob of… twitter.com/i/web/status/8… —

Joe Ellison (@Chevychased) March 17, 2017

(10) Another video of Justin Bieber spotted out in Sydney, Australia today. (March 17) https://t.co/wGelKVVaHS —

JustinBieberCrew.com (@JBCGiveaway) March 17, 2017

Okay, I'm so done with Beliebers. I wouldn't be suprised if @justinbieber hates us. Beliebers are so indecent these… twitter.com/i/web/status/8… —

Justin Bieber (@0hjustinbiieber) March 17, 2017

“the more you guys scream and act like animals, the less we can have a conversation” TELL THEM @justinbieber https://t.co/BnqzzSXkym —

mandy (@imadgizzle) March 17, 2017