This could be a scene in a movie, a pivotal moment when two kids, scrapping in the street, are approached by a complete stranger who drops truth bombs so heavy that everybody walks home contemplating what “really matters.”

“Everybody with your phones out, all of you with your phones out, you’re the real cowards, record that too,” he says to the kids gathered around recording the fight as sport. And then, BOOM, he breaks down the scene two these kids.