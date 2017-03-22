[WATCH] Justin Bieber Takes His Shirt Off And Dances With An Elderly Woman

March 22, 2017 7:36 AM
Well, this is one way of getting over Selena Gomez.

Justin Bieber decided to take a break from throwing shades at his ex-lover’s new relationship with The Weeknd and ridiculing his fans to take his shirt off and get down on the dance floor with an older woman during the dark hours in New Zealand. The Biebs even went as far as to finish off this “romantic” dance with a kiss.

Say what you will about Justin, but this dude can bring a special type of happiness to his Beliebers, no matter the age. The elderly woman had a smile on her face that can make even the biggest Justin Beiber-hater smile just a bit.

So good for you Justin. You won this round.

 

