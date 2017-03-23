Dave Chappelle Impersonates Drake, Lil Wayne

By Annie Reuter

Dave Chappelle is a man of many talents and in his latest stand-up skits, he does spot-on impersonations of Drake and Lil Wayne.

Netflix recently released two new comedy specials from Chappelle, in which the comedian finds himself impersonating Drake while in character as Kevin Hart.

“Kevin is the first comedian that a Drake song could be about. Kevin could walk around his house and sing ‘All Me,’ and the whole song would still be true,” he jokes before he raps the track.

This man funny #davechappelle he is back A post shared by computer (@computermane) on Mar 22, 2017 at 11:17pm PDT

Later, Chappelle shares what he thinks Lil Wayne’s character would be like if he were a detective on an episode of CSI at a crime scene. Watch that clip below.

😹😹💦💦... #ratedld #davechappelle #hilarious #comedy #osos 😹 A post shared by @rated_ld on Mar 22, 2017 at 9:51pm PDT

The two new Netflix features are Chappelle’s first since 2004. Dave Chappelle: The Age of Spin was filmed at Los Angeles’ Palladium in March 2016 and Dave Chappelle: Deep in the Heart of Texas was held at Austin City Limits Live at the Moody Theater in April 2015.