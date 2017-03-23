John Mayer’s New Song is All About Missing Katy Perry!

Obviously someone is not over their ex! That someone is John Mayer, whose new single is all about missing Katy Perry. It’s called “Still Feel Like Your Man.”

He confessed it in an interview with The New York Times, Thursday.

“Who else would I be thinking about?” he said in the interview, but what he sings in the song is even more swoon worthy.

“I still keep your shampoo in my shower, in case you want to wash your hair,” he sings. “I know that you probably found yourself someone, somewhere, but I do not really care, cause as long as it is there, I still feel like your man.”

OMG. is there reconciliation in the future? We hope so! Perry and Mayer dated off-and-on for more than a year and they were adorable. The reason for their split has always been foggy: Age difference (Perry was 29, Mayer was 36), conflicting work schedules, different lifestyles? All we know for sure is that SOMEONE is missing someone. *Wink wink.

Listen to the song below and try not to let all the longing, love-lost chemicals cause your heart to drop from your chest.