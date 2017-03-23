[LISTEN] Lil Yachty Jumps on Katy Perry’s “Chained To The Rhythm” Anthem

Katy Perry has spent most of the last month doing everything in her power to promote her latest single, “Chained to the Rhythm,” which features Bob Marley’s grandson Skip Marley. She has performed the song at the 2017 Grammy Awards. She has released an elaborate amusement park-themed music video. And she has even allowed the indie band Hot Chip to give the song an electronic remix.

On top of all that progressive publicity, she has added another twist to her new jam in the form of Lil Yachty with some serious autotune. Yachty adds his unique flow to Katy’s new anthem about being brainwashed into caring more about our social media presence than social issues, even screaming mid song “I LOVE YOU KATY!”.

“Chained to the Rhythm” serves as the first single for Perry’s fifth album, which is still without a release date. Outside of helping Perry push her song, this remix of “Chained to the Rhythm” should also help get some fresh eyes and ears on Yachty as he prepares to release his debut album, Teenage Emotions, sometime later this year.