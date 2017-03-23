[PHOTO] Drake Gets A Shocking Tattoo Of A Musical Legend

March 23, 2017 7:37 AM
It’s not really a big secret that Drake has been a huge admirer of English singer/songwriter Sade and with Drake, if he likes something he’s not shy about letting the world know about it (Rihanna, The Toronto Raptors, etc.)

🇸🇪🇨🇦 "with love Sade' X" @champagnepapi #bishoprotary #nocturnalink #inkeeze #radiantcolorsink #morelife #drake #sorryforblurrypic

A post shared by Art👈🏼 Tattoo👈🏼Laser👈🏼 (@niki23gtr) on

So how did Drake show his love for Sade? Well, his admiration led to him getting a tattoo of Sade’s face permanently etched on his torso. Drake’s new ink was posted onto the IG of Swedish tattoo artist Niki Norberg.

In life there are tributes, obsessions, and then some gray areas. We’ll leave it up to you to decide which category this goes in.

