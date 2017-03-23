[WATCH] Jake Gyllenhaal and Ryan Reynolds Answer the Web’s Most Searched Questions About Them

Ryan Reynolds and Jake Gyllenhaal are absolute gold together!

Teaming up with Wired and answering Google’s most searched questions about them, they’re both outrageously and overly honest, totally cheeky, and more than a little hilarious when faced with queries.

Not only did they poke fun at some viral videos about each other (including Ryan eating his twin brother in the womb and Jake’s obsession with “Bad And Boujee”), but they also hilariously explained how Ryan Gosling and Ryan Reynolds are related and how Jake eats baby pandas. While the Ryan is known for being a total jokester, we have to admit, we love seeing this new side of Jake.

Ryan and Jake are both starring in their new flick “Life,” which is set to be released March 24th and if there chemistry is half as good in the movie as it was in this video then this movie is going to be a hit!