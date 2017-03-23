[WATCH] Tonya’s Blog: Tonya And Her Bros Watch Advanced Screening Of ‘Power Rangers’

(Yes, me and my brothers did this quick movie review in my car RIGHT AFTER THE SCREENING haha! and YES, I am that embarrassing older sister! 😉 But they LOVE ME ❤️)

It’s time for another Tonya Movie Review. Haha…What I mean about that is, I may not be a serious film critic BUT I just tell you exactly how I felt and what I thought about the movie I saw!

This time I saw ‘Saban’s Power Rangers’! Me and my 2 little (except they’re not so little anymore!) I should say my two YOUNGER brothers haha, we went to the advanced screening of the movie! Now I would probably not normally care to see this movie BUT me and my brothers totally grew up watching Power Rangers and having all the toys etc…I know. Random about me but I think a lot of kids and girls used to like Power Rangers right? I loved the yellow ranger growing up and I LOVED the yellow ranger in the new movie too!

Overall I would give this movie a 3 out of 5. I did think it was fun, adventurous and touched on a lot of topics that I think teens deal with these days like, bullying, labels, family probs etc. I really like that about this movie. Like my brother said in the review above, they DO spend a lot of time on character development BUT I actually liked that about the movie. My brothers, not so much haha. They wished they got to the fighting and being in the suits more!

Power Rangers is officially out in theatres on Friday March 23rd but some in some theatres you can see it starting on Thursday! I’d love to know what you think about the movie! Email me-> Tonya@energy1037.com!