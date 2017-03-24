Iggy Azalea Drops ‘Mo Bounce’ Music Video

By Radio.com Staff

Iggy Azalea has released the music video for her new single “Mo Bounce.”

The track is the latest from the Australian rapper’s much-delayed sophomore album Digital Distortion. The clip features a variety of characters in various settings, dancing, twerking, and yes, bouncing along with the upbeat tune. Other visuals include Azalea rapping from a chair, shots of a heavily tattooed man, dudes performing stunts on dirt bikes, and, well, more bouncing bottoms.

Check out Iggy’s new visual here. Warning: Explicit lyrics.