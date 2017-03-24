[WATCH] Iggy Azalea’s Booty Is Bouncing Beautifully In Her New Music Video “Mo Bounce”

March 24, 2017 8:07 AM
Filed Under: iggy azalea, The AJ Show, The Buzz

Mo Bounce is right….

Iggy Azalea is back to doing what she does best and that is making her booty bounce like a watermelon on a trampoline. After constantly teasing her fans via social media, Iggy Azalea has released her new music “Mo Bounce,” which is set to be the new single from the Australian MC’s forthcoming album, Digital Distortion. 

Iggy and her voluptuous friends dropped it, popped it and never stopped it throughout the entire video and it was simply fantastic. “Mo Bounce” is definitely a song that is going to be on repeat  throughout clubs all over the nation and let’s just hope the ladies will move it just like Iggy and her friends.

