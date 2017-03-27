ENERGY 103.7 is proud to support the 7th Annual ONEHOPE ACT Today! for Military Families 5k/10k Run/Walk & Family Festival on Saturday, April 15th at Tecolote Shores Park in Mission Bay, San Diego. Funds raised support military families impacted by autism. Register at www.acttodayformilitaryfamilies.kintera.org.

After crossing the finish line, participants will enjoy the family festival with live music, a fun-filled kids’ zone, kids egg hunt, great post-race food and our beer and wine tent. It is a great event for a great cause! Come see us for a chance to win cool prizes including LION Blu-Ray Combo packs!