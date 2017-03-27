7th Annual ONEHOPE ACT Today! for Military Families 5k/10k Run/Walk & Family Festival

March 27, 2017 6:00 AM

ENERGY 103.7 is proud to support the 7th Annual ONEHOPE ACT Today! for Military Families 5k/10k Run/Walk & Family Festival on Saturday, April 15th at Tecolote Shores Park in Mission Bay, San Diego. Funds raised support military families impacted by autism. Register at www.acttodayformilitaryfamilies.kintera.org.

After crossing the finish line, participants will enjoy the family festival with live music, a fun-filled kids’ zone, kids egg hunt, great post-race food and our beer and wine tent. It is a great event for a great cause!  Come see us for a chance to win cool prizes including LION Blu-Ray Combo packs!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From ENERGY 103.7

Listen Live Here
The AJ Show Podcast!
Catch The Buzz: Everyday With The AJ Show

Listen Live