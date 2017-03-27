[WATCH] Justice League’s Official Trailer Features Some Of The Greatest Superheroes To Ever Exist

March 27, 2017 7:38 AM
Years of anticipation have led to this very moment. This past weekend, Warner Bros. Pictures and DC shared the first official trailer for Justice League, giving their loyal fans an extended look at the superhero team-up movie that everyone has been keeping a close eye on since Man of Steel hit theaters back in 2013.

I think it is important to be cautiously optimistic about Justice League even though DC has put us through two disappointing superhero team-up movies with Suicide Squad and Batman v. Superman. I just refuse to believe that a third failed attempt is possible, especially with the cast of characters involved in the movie.

Justice League hits theaters on November 17th.

