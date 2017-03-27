[WATCH] Kendall Jenner Takes Being Sexy To A Whole New Level As She Lip Syncs In Lingerie

March 27, 2017 8:35 AM
Filed Under: Kendall Jenner, Marilyn Monroe, The AJ Show, The Buzz

Does it get any sexier than Kendall Jenner channeling her inner-Marilyn Monroe to lip sing in lingerie?

Kendall Jenner continues her dominance in being beautiful by taking her stunning look back in time. In the almost two-minute long short directed by Rankin and styled by the magazine’s editor-in-chief Katie Grand, Kendall models a handful of looks all from La Perla (she’s the face of the lingerie brand’s spring 2017 campaign)

The clip opens with a classic movie trailer voice-over saying, “Here’s the girl who put ‘mmm’ into movies,” followed by Kendall lip-syncing to a breathy recording of one of Monroe’s oft quoted lines from Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, “I always say a kiss on the hand might feel very good, but a diamond tiara lasts forever!” The model then bursts into a rendition of Marillyn Monroe most famous song, “Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend,” mouthing a few of the words and just being straight-up sexy.

God bless you Kendall Jenner.

 

