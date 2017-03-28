Lorde Declares Her Love for Creme Eggs

By Abby Hassler

“I’m waiting for it, that Creme Egg, I want it…” Lorde jokingly belts out during her recent appearance on The Radio 1 Breakfast Show with Nick Grimshaw on BBC Radio 1. During the show, Grimshaw asked the Grammy-winning singer about her adoration for the sweet Cadbury treat.

“I love to indulge in a Creme Egg, and I’ve been in America and the chocolate is not very good in America,” she told bashfully revealed to Grimshaw. “I was excited to come to the UK and snack on a little Creme Egg.”

The pair went on to parody her latest single “Green Light” from her upcoming album, Melodrama, set to come out June 16, swapping out lyrics for lines about the chocolatey candy.

Watch the full interview below.