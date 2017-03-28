Netflix in April: Everything Coming and Going

Netflix is moving on April with some brand new titles to stream, and that includes a ton of original series, including The Get Down and Casting JonBenet.
The list is full of hard hitting nostalgia for 80’s and 90’s kids: Cool Runnings, Gremlins and Menace II Society.
See the full list below!
Available 4/1
A Weekend with the Family (2016)
A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)
Across the Universe (2007)
An American Tail (1986)
An American Tail: Fievel Goes West (1991)
An American Tail: The Mystery of the Night Monster (1999)
Boy Bye (2016)
Born To Be Free (2016)
Cool Runnings (1993)
Good Witch: Season 2 (2016)
Gremlins (1984)
Only for One Night (2016)
Richard Pryor: Live & Smokin’ (1971)
Scooby-Doo (2002)
Schindler’s List (1993)
Something’s Gotta Give (2003)
Thunderstruck (2012)
Wynonna Earp: Season 1 (2016)
Trouble with the Curve (2012)
Tropic Thunder (2008)
The Tenth Man (2016)
Available 4/2
The D Train (2015)
Available 4/4
Chewing Gum: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Louis C.K. 2017—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available 4/6
Disney’s The BFG (2016)
Available 4/7
El Faro De Las Orcas—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Dawn of the Croods: Season 3—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Get Down: Part 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Win It All—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Available 4/8
Kubo and the Two Strings (2016)
Available 4/10
Documentary Now!: Season 2 (2016)
Available 4/11
Kevin Hart: What Now (2016)
Available 4/12
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Season 2 (2016)
Available 4/14
Chelsea: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
El Elegido (2017)
Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Return—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sandy Wexler—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Available 4/15
Disney’s Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey (1993)
Slam—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Available 4/18
Lucas Brothers: On Drugs—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available 4/19
A Plastic Ocean
Available 4/21
Bill Nye Saves the World: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Girlboss: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Hot Girls Wanted: Turned On: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sand Castle—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Tales by Light: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Mr. Peabody & Sherman Show: Season 4—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Prestige (2006)
Tramps—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Available 4/22
The Great British Baking Show: Masterclass: Season 1-3 (2016)
The Secret Life of Pets (2016)
Available 4/23
Liv and Maddie: Season 4 (2016)
Phantom (2013)
Available 4/24
Long Nights Short Mornings (2016)
Available 4/25
Disney’s Queen of Katwe (2016)
The 101-Year-Old Man Who Skipped Out on the Bill and Disappeared—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Vir Das: Abroad Understanding—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available 4/26
Real Rescues: Season 6-7 (2012)
Trust (2010)
Available 4/27
Las Chicas del Cable: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available 4/28
A Murder in the Park (2014)
Casting JonBenet—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Dear White People: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Rodney King—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Small Crimes—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Available 4/30
Sofia the First: Season 3 (2015)
Last Call
Leaving 4/1
Ally McBeal: Seasons 1 – 5
Angel: Seasons 1 – 5
Better Off Ted: Season 1
Barbershop 2: Back in Business
Bones: Seasons 1 – 4
Buffy the Vampire Slayer: Seasons 1 – 7
Chaplin
Dollhouse: Season 1
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
Firefly
House, M.D.: Seasons 1 – 8
Lie to Me: Season 1
Menace II Society
Resident Evil: Extinction
Rosewell: Seasons 1 – 3
Snow Day
Stomp the Yard
Superman II
Superman III
Superman IV: The Quest for Peace
Superman Returns
Superman: The Movie
The Agony and the Ecstasy
The Boys from Brazil
The Escapist
The Princess Bride
The Riches: Seasons 1 – 2
The Usual Suspects
The X-Files: Seasons 1 – 9
Vanilla Sky
Leaving 4/3
Collateral Damage
The Circle
Leaving 4/7
Legit: Season 2
Wilfred: Season 4
Leaving 4/9
Hero
Leaving 4/10/17
Legit: Season 1
Flower Girl
Leaving 4/14
The Lazarus Effect
Leaving 4/15
A Fantastic Fear of Everything
Leaving 4/17
American Dad! Season 6
Leaving 4/26
The Nutty Professor 2: Facing the Fear
Leaving 4/30
Under the Tuscan Sun
The Mirror
Born to Defense
The Defender