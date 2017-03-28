[PHOTO] EmInem’s Daughter Has Blossomed Into A BABE!!!

The only thing hotter than an Eminem verse is his daughter.

Mr. Slim Shady’s daughter has always been near and dear to our hearts after seeing everything she went through in the movie, 8 Mile. Now she is a 21 year-old beauty queen who has erased her dark past and is now living a relatively normal life for someone who is the daughter of one of the greatest rappers to ever exist.

Hailie attends the University of Michigan St., is in a relationship (lucky guy) and has zero plans in following her dad’s footsteps by pursuing the life of fame. She is completely content being absolutely gorgeous and posting about it on her Instagram….and so are we.