[PHOTO] The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Family Reunites

One of the greatest families to ever be seen on TV got together this weekend to give us all a feeling of nostalgia.

The entire cast of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air minus Uncle Phil (R.I.P) reunited in paradise and posted a picture of their time together, giving us all hope for one more season of them together. Even though that would never happen since they can’t do the show without Uncle Phil, it still feels great to see the cast together.

Such is the case today, after Alfonso Riberio (Carlton) shared a shot of himself with surviving cast-mates Smith, Tatyana Ali (Ashley), Karyn Parsons (Hillary), Daphne Maxwell Reid (the 2nd Aunt Viv), and Joseph Marcell (Jeffrey). James Avery, who played Uncle Phil, sadly passed away in 2013.

Now it’s time to go watch some Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reruns.