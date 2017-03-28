[VIDEO] Demi Lovato Joins Jimmy Fallon For A Classic Game of EW!

Just like her fellow diva superstars, Miley Cyrus, Jennifer Lopez and Taylor Swift, Demi Lovato endured a makeover and joined Jimmy Fallon — aka Sara without an “H” because “H”s are “Ew!” — for the recurring Tonight Show segment Monday.

The pair took selfies imitating emojis, practiced kissing with pillow versions of Ed Sheeran and Mario Lopez and had to put up with Sara’s stepdad, Gary.

Fallon also showed how he transforms into the teen with a strong disdain for her stepdad, Gary, in the clip below. It takes several hands working on the late night host’s nails, wig and full face of makeup to turn him into Sara.