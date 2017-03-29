[WATCH] Gucci Mane and Nicki Minaj “Make Love” To The Beat In Their New Music Video

When Gucci Mane dropped Nicki Minaj collaboration “Make Love” in February he called it “the hardest song of the year.” Now the track has an official video and it elevated the song to another level.

The music video has everything you want in a rap video. It has beautiful babes shaking their asses like their lives depended on it, expensive cars that seem to only exist in car magazines, and Nicki Minaj riding a huge inflatable unicorn with a rainbow tail while barely wearing anything. Now ff only her verse was as hot as her body in that outfit….

Unlikee Nicki, Gucci Mane stepped up to the plate on this song and knocked his verse out of the park. All in all, “Make Love” is a sexy music video with a fire verse from Gucci Mane and Nicki distracting us of her mediocre verse with her bangin’ body.