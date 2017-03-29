[PHOTO] Kristin Cavallari Leaks Nudes Of Her Own Husband, Jay Cutler

"Good times, no tan lines. Let the sea set you free" – @tony2coats A post shared by Kristin Cavallari (@kristincavallari) on Mar 28, 2017 at 8:55am PDT

Everybody knows that the best way to look for a new job is by standing butt naked, overlooking the ocean.

The former Chicago Bears quarterback and current free agent, Jay Cutler, did that to perfection while enjoying a vacation on the sunny beaches of Mexico, and it seems the currently team-less NFL star is really taking this time to commune with nature, without anything getting in the way.

Kristin Cavallari, wife of NFL quarterback Jay Cutler, has always been willing to share her life on Instagram. Which isn’t surprising: After all, Cavallari came into our lives when she was a teenager on the very good MTV show Laguna Beach. And now, she’s oversharing some moments from her vacation.

Jay Cutler certainly knows how to put the free in free agent.