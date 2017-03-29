Reality Show Contestants Survive a Year in Wilderness Only to Find their Show was Cancelled Months Ago

By Evonne Ermey,

In a brutal twist of reality show savagery, contestants on a British survival series, Eden, were left to fend for themselves for one year, eating chicken grit, wiping their butts with moss, and enduring the elements with no electricity or running water as they strove to create an off the grid, community. The catch? The show was allegedly cancelled four episodes in and the contestants were never told.

At the end of the year, the 10 remaining contestants returned from their dystopia, not to the cheers of enraptured viewers, but to the true reveal: It had been at least seven months since the show had even aired. That’s messed up, dude.

The series, which aired on Channel 4, began filming with 23 contestants dropped on 600 fenced in acres of the Scottish Highlands. A spokeswoman for the channel told the U.K.’s Press and Journal, “The appeal of Eden is that it was a real experiment and when filming began we had no idea what the results would be and how those taking part would react to being isolated for months in a remote part of the British Isles. That’s why we did it and the story of their time, including the highs and the lows.”

She went on to insist that the remaining episodes would air at a later date.

Watch a clip from some of the aired episodes below.