VIDEO: Man Eaten and Cut from Giant Python

This video is not for the faint of heart and does not have a happy ending, so if you are sensitive in anyway, this is not for you.

The man in the video is a 25-year old, Indonesian palm oil farmer named Akbar. After neighbors noticed him missing, they searched the palm oil fields where they found a large 23-foot Reticulated Python with unusual bloating.

Upon cutting the snake open, Akbar was found, not alive.

The story is tragic and unusual. Python attacks on humans are extremely rare. Some are blaming the increased, and sometimes deadly, interaction between humans and animals, in this and related areas, on human encroachment on animal habitats.

A village official told the Jakarta Post “People had heard cries from the palm grove the night before Akbar was found in the snake’s stomach. When the snake was captured, the boots Akbar was wearing were clearly visible in the stomach of the snake.”

Watch the video below. Warning: It is graphic.