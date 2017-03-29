WATCH: New Steven King’s ‘IT’ Trailer is Here

By Evonne Ermey

It’s been almost 30 years since we set foot in Derry and it feels like nothing and EVERYTHING has changed.

With the release of the first official It trailer, those who were uncertain about this Stephen King reboot, can relax into the impending horror. The opening shots are loyal to the original – Georgie, the paper boat, and the monster in the storm drain. Our initial glimpse of the new Pennywise is as chilling as the first, 27 years ago.

But the trailer promises new scenes of horror, artfully embedded within the old, scenes pulled from the novel but left out of the original movie.

The film is directed by Andrés Muschietti and opens September 8.