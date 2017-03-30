ALEXIA // Win Hard Rock Hotel’s Triple Play Package!

Opening Day is on Friday, April 7th! To celebrate the start of the baseball season, our friends at Hard Rock Hotel are hooking you up with the Triple Play Package that includes a one-night stay, Home Run amenity featuring San Diego craft beers, peanuts and cracker jacks, $30 to eat at Maryjane’s restaurant, and $25 to enjoy cocktails at 207 and Float bars. Listen to Alexia this week from 10a-3p and when she tells you to call, be the 20th caller at 888-388-1037 to win!

ENERGY 103.7 is broadcasting live from 207 for Opening Day on April 7th! Enjoy music, food and drink specials, and win fun prizes before heading to the game.

Maryjane’s restaurant at Hard Rock Hotel is offering baseball fans an Opening Day special all day long of four hot wings and a Bud Light draft for just $5. Check them out online at HardRockHotelSD.com.