Anatalia Villaranda From Temecula Slayed on ‘The Voice’

March 30, 2017 10:54 AM
Filed Under: Interview, The AJ Show, The Voice

This morning The AJ Show had a very special guest, Anatalia Villaranda, one of the newest members of Team Alicia Keys on season 12 of The Voice. 

Actually, Anatalia slayed so hard that all four judges turned around for her! She had to choose between Alicia Keys, Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton and Adam Levine- Tough choice for a 16-year old girl from Temecula to make!

Even though Anatalia is an Alicia Keys super-fan, the struggle to choose a mentor was real. “They all had super good comments, and I was like, waaait, what? Like, it literally, like jambled my mind a little bit,” Anatalia said.

Listen below as Anatalia breaks it down for The AJ Show, what was going through her mind, what motivates her and how she made her decision.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From ENERGY 103.7

Listen Live Here
The AJ Show Podcast!
Catch The Buzz: Everyday With The AJ Show

Listen Live