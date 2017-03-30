Anatalia Villaranda From Temecula Slayed on ‘The Voice’

This morning The AJ Show had a very special guest, Anatalia Villaranda, one of the newest members of Team Alicia Keys on season 12 of The Voice.

Actually, Anatalia slayed so hard that all four judges turned around for her! She had to choose between Alicia Keys, Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton and Adam Levine- Tough choice for a 16-year old girl from Temecula to make!

Even though Anatalia is an Alicia Keys super-fan, the struggle to choose a mentor was real. “They all had super good comments, and I was like, waaait, what? Like, it literally, like jambled my mind a little bit,” Anatalia said.

Listen below as Anatalia breaks it down for The AJ Show, what was going through her mind, what motivates her and how she made her decision.