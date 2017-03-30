VIDEO: This Was Almost the “Sex and the City” Intro

By Evonne Ermey,

If you are a woman of a certain age, the Sex and the City intro is pretty much burned into your brain as a cultural necessity – Carrie Bradshaw in a pink tutu sassily stomping about the streets of Manhattan when a cresting wave of gutter water from a nearby bus causes her to look up in a ‘wtf?’ moment. She is then confronted by her own image which is plastered on the afore mentioned bus – ring a bell?

Anyway, that simple let psychologically complicated little scene was almost not to be. Footage of an alternate SATC intro has surfaced, and it is sans pink tutu and decidedly less fabulous than the original. See for yourself and then compare it to the one we know and love.