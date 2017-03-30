WATCH: New ‘War for the Planet of the Apes’ Trailer is Epic

March 30, 2017 3:15 PM
Filed Under: movie, Planet of the Apes, preview

By Evonne Ermey,

We’re getting closer to the epic third chapter of The Planet of the Apes franchise.

The laters trailer promises to have us rooting against our species as we watch Caesar and his apes brush up against the Colonel, played by Woody Harrelson.

The Colonel has definitely got an aggressive, Hobbsian, too-much-time-foraging-in-the-jungle thing about him. We’ve pretty much got his number once he calls on his soldiers to abandon humanity in order to save humanity. Riiiiggghhht… we see where this is going.

It’s been two years since Dawn of the Apes and the third installation looks just as good if not better than the last.

War for the Planet of the Apes is directed by Matt Reeves and slated to hit theaters July 14.

 

