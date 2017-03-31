[WATCH] Kendrick Lamar Is ‘Humble’ In New Music Video

March 31, 2017 8:35 AM
Filed Under: Humble, Kendrick Lamar, The AJ Show, The Buzz

Kendrick Lamar dropped the presumptive first single,”Humble,” along with the music video from his highly anticipated forthcoming album last night. Last week Lamar dropped “The Heart Part 4,” on which he warned other rappers that he had a new project coming out April 7.

The first few seconds of Kendrick Lamar’s latest video destroys any illusions of modesty that the song’s title, Humble, might suggest. Kendrick stands in an empty chamber dressed as the pope, showered with divine light, before the camera cuts to a shot of the rapper lounging on a sea of cash surrounded by semi-naked female accountants. Instead of the music video being a reminder not to get carried away with one’s talents, the actual purpose of the music video is a call to his competitors, a scattershot narrative informing fellow musicians that the god of modern hip-hop has returned.

