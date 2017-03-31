[PHOTO] Halle Berry Is Already The Queen Of Instagram With Her Very First Post

March 31, 2017 8:03 AM
Me when someone says "I'm coming over and I've got snacks."

A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on

There are some things in life that are just simply impossible to argue. Such as 2+2=4, anything that goes up must come down, lions are badass and the fact that Halle Berry can still get it!!

The goddess inaugurated her Instagram account with a picture that will make guys and girls all around the world drop their jaws and begin their drooling sessions. Halle is wearing nothing but a white see-through top, allowing us to see ever single one of her glorious curves. The best part is that apparently she is offering her goddess figure up to whomever brings her snacks.

Looks like it is time to make a stop at 7-11 and grab some Skittles.

 

