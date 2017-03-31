Suicidal Man Jumps from Bridge Near Midway Area

A suicidal man jumped from a freeway ramp Friday morning after an overnight standoff with police and hours long closures of several freeways around the Midway area.
The ordeal started around 2:30 pm Thursday, resulting in the closure of the I-8 and I-5 in both directions throughout the afternoon and into Friday morning. threatening to jump from a freeway bridge near the Seaworld, Tecolote exit, an inflatable bag was setup on the freeway below to catch the man if he jumped.
The man ultimately did jump, around 11:30 am, Friday morning, falling backwards into bushes. He left the scene conscious and in a gurney, Fox 5 reports.