Suicidal Man Jumps from Bridge Near Midway Area

March 31, 2017 12:08 PM
A suicidal man jumped from a freeway ramp Friday morning after an overnight standoff with police and hours long closures of several freeways around the Midway area.

The ordeal started around 2:30 pm Thursday, resulting in the closure of the I-8 and I-5 in both directions throughout the afternoon and into Friday morning. threatening to jump from a freeway bridge near the Seaworld, Tecolote exit, an inflatable bag was setup on the freeway below to catch the man if he jumped.

The man ultimately did jump, around 11:30 am, Friday morning, falling backwards into bushes. He left the scene conscious and in a gurney, Fox 5 reports.

 

 

