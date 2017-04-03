Detroit Mayor Gives Big Sean Key to the City

Sean is the youngest-ever recipient of the hometown honor. April 3, 2017 5:53 AM
By Hayden Wright

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan presented Big Sean with the key to the city this weekend, making Sean the youngest recipient of the hometown honor ever. The mayor cited Big Sean’s charitable foundation for inspiring and motivating natives, and the lovefest spilled over onto Twitter.

“Today we presented @BigSean with the key to the @CityofDetroit,” the mayor tweeted. “He is the youngest person to ever receive this honor. The work that @BigSean is doing with his foundation is inspiring Detroit youth to achieve their dreams.”

Sean seemed astonished by the past recipients of the honor.

“For the city! The youngest to receive this honor. Last people to get this were Berry Gordy n Stevie Wonder! Key to the City of Detroit!” he tweeted.

See how the Motor City celebrated Big Sean’s philanthropic work:

