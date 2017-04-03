SPF 2017 Lineup and Ticket Details

By Radio.com Staff

“Sun.Pool.Fun,” better known as SPF, returns to the heart of the Las Vegas strip on Saturday, May 20 at the beautiful Boulevard Pool, located inside the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. The all-ages show features performances by DNCE, Hailee Steinfeld, Jason Derulo, Niall Horan and Post Malone.

Pre-sale tickets are available beginning tomorrow, Tuesday, April 4 at 10:00 AM, PT, through Thursday, April 6 at 10:00 PM, PT, via Ticketmaster. General admission tickets go on sale this Friday, April 7 at 12:00 PM, PT, via Ticketmaster for $45.00. Doors open at 8:00 PM.

Presale Code: SPF2017