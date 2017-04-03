[WATCH] Kim K Gets “Attacked” In Beverly Hills This Weekend

In what normally would be a casual bumping of the shoulders in New York City became almost the worst decision a man ever made as his shoulder just happened to bump against the biggest diva in entertainment.

The media caught wind of the video where Kim was leaving Mr Chow in Beverly Hills when a guy in shades and a backpack seemed to make contact with her. This led to the media completely blowing it out of proportion by stating that this man attempted to accost Kim K, which is something that even the superstar diva thought was ridiculous.

Kim tweeted, “A random guy walks near me & almost bumped into me but he hit the parking meter. Not attacked me. Hope he’s ok!”

This man should just be thankful that Kim didn’t unleash her top-notch attorneys on this dude and ruin his life forever.

