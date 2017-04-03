WEEKLONG GIVEAWAY // Win tickets to Knott’s Boysenberry Festival, April 1-23!

Celebrate Knott’s Boysenberry Festival April 1 – 23. The 23-day food festival features over 70+, one-of-a-kind boysenberry inspired dishes, drinks and more, plus live entertainment and fun the whole family will love! Listen to ENERGY 103.7 this weekend for your chance to win a 4-pack of tickets. When you hear the cue to call, be caller 20 at 888-388-1037 to win! Get your Season Pass today for as low as 6 payments of $15.16 at knotts.com.