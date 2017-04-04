Chance the Rapper for Mayor?

By Abby Hassler

“They say I’m savin’ my city, say I’m stayin’ for good. They screamin’ Chano for mayor, I’m thinkin’ maybe I should,” Chance rapped in his 2015 song “Somewhere in Paradise.”

Two years later, the Chicago Sun-Times reports a group of fans recently created a campaign, urging Chance to run for mayor of his hometown in 2019 against incumbent Rahm Emanuel. Called Chano4Mayor2k19, the campaign takes its name from the rapper’s 2015 hit.

On the website, the group writes, “We think if you ran, you would win. And if you won, you would do a good a– job. You’re already making change in our city: your work supplying coats for people experiencing homelessness, your long-running Open Mike for high school students, and your million dollar donation to CPS all demonstrate a commitment to empowering Chicago’s marginalized populations. You’d send a message that Chicago is ready for a new generation of leadership.”

