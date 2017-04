MAX Schneider’s “Lights Down Low” featuring gnash, is easily one of the most romantic singles out right now, especially when you know the story behind the song, which is that MAX wrote it to propose to his girlfriend with. Incidentally, she stars in the music video with him.

MAX is playing the Observatory in North Park tonight, but before he struts onto the stage he took some time to talk with Sonic On Air. Watch the interview above and enjoy the music video for “Lights Down Low” below.