[WATCH] Ellen Uses A Clown To Scare Our Favorite Modern Family Star

Eric Stonestreet once again plays the role of the victim when he visited the set of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The Modern Family actor, who has been scared so many times by the host that she even made a montage of all the best moments, decided to trust Ellen one more time and went for an interview on Tuesday.

Well that ended up being a terrible decision once again for Eric and Ellen used a trending scary movie “IT” to scare the scream out of Stonestreet by using a clown as her weapon of choice. After Eric walked into his dressing room, a clown popped out from a coffee table, causing him to clench his fist and say, “F*cker!” That is when Ellen opened the door to let out a mischievous laugh as her evil plan was executed perfectly once again.

This just may be Eric’s last appearance on The Ellen Degeneres Show.