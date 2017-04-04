[WATCH] Shaq and Pitbull Put On A Magical Lip-Sync Performance On Jimmy Fallon’s Late Night Show

The most dominant big man in NBA history made an appearance on The Tonight Show Monday night to do lip-sync battle with host Jimmy Fallon and Shaquille O’Neal pulled out all the tricks in his hat to beat the late night host.

After Fallon rocked out to House of Pain’s “Jump Around,” Shaq then broke into his rendition of Bobby Brown’s “My Prerogative.” He first brought a female audience member onto the stage, dancing up on her as Fallon laughed in the background.

Then the real magic happened as the one and only, Pitbull, joined the big man on stage and together they swiveled their hips and jammed out to the ‘80s classic.

For a final hail mary, Fallon did an epic costume change to sing the John Legend and Ariana Grande cover of “Beauty and the Beast.”

All in all, this epic lip-sync battle was everything we could hope for and more.