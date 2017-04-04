WATCH: The Heath Ledger Documentary Trailer

Today, SPIKE unleashed the trailer for their new documentary I am Heath Ledger, on what would have been Ledger’s 38th birthday. The result is heart wrenching.

The movie pieces together an intimate portrait of the actor’s life using unseen footage, home movies, and interviews. Apparently, Ledger kept a camera on him often, so there was a lot of footage to choose from.

Model and friend Christina Cauchi remembers, “There were always cameras around. A video camera or a Polaroid camera, or the film camera. That’s the only way I think of him, with the camera in hand.”

The short clip is full of such remembrances from artists and family members. Musician Ben Harper, Director Ang Lee and Ledger’s sister Kate Ledger all appear in the short clip.

It’s been 9 years since the Batman and Brokeback Mountain star passed away.

I Am Heath Ledger will premiere May 17.