[WATCH] Will.I.Am Releases Flashy Video For New Single “FIYAH”

After appearing for a number of seasons as a judge on The Voice UK, it appears that he’s now further confirming his appreciation for British culture.

The Black Eyed Peas star dropped the video for his new single “FIYAH” in appreciation of British culture on Sunday evening (April 2), following The Voice UK‘s live final. The music video was filmed with complete with pyrotechnics and a host of backing dancers on the Coronation Street set in Salford last month.

Fiyah is a word that the musician has been used often of late which, like the song, the hitmaker says he uses ‘in appreciation of British culture’.