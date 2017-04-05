[BREAKING NEWS] That’s So Raven Is Coming Back And Our Favorite Characters Are Coming With It!

Well, it’s officially official.

After announcing the project in October 2016, along with her exit from The View, Raven-Symoné’s Raven’s Home has officially been ordered to series with production beginning in April in Los Angeles. Raven’s Home is the spinoff to the wildly popular Disney show “That’s So Raven” that Raven Symoné and fellow co-star, Anneliese van der Pol (Chelsea), starred in and will reprise their old roles.

The series finds the two friends as divorced single mothers raising their families in the same chaotic household. Things get even crazier when one of Raven’s kids starts showing signs they’ve inherited her ability to see glimpses on the future.

There is no set time when the show will be released, but we can’t thank Disney enough for bringing this back!

