Selena Gomez will Host WE Day 2017, Alicia Keys to Perform

By Robyn Collins

Actress and singer Selena Gomez has been announced as the host for WE Day, which brings together youth to celebrate the action they have taken on social issues. Students can gain admittance to WE Day by participating in one local and one global cause of their choice. More than 16,000 are expected to attend the April 27 event at The Forum in Inglewood, California.

Related: Selena Gomez Covers ‘Only You’ by Yaz for ‘Thirteen Reasons Why’

“My first WE Day experience was three years ago and to say I was impressed is an understatement,” Gomez said in a statement. “The electricity of an arena full of thousands of young people who are making real change in the world is like nothing I’ve ever experienced. I am grateful to be a part of such a supportive community and hope I can inspire the kids at WE Day just as they continue to inspire me.”

Alicia Keys is scheduled to perform at the event. Demi Lovato, Bryan Cranston, DJ Khaled, Miss Piggy along with other Muppets, Alessia Cara, Josh Gad, Lilly Singh, Earvin “Magic” Johnson, Tyrese Gibson and more are expected to make appearances.

“I think kids especially, with social media sometimes, they just feel a little claustrophobic, and I don’t think their voice is actually being heard,” Gomez told E! “I want people to know that every single life is valuable, that their voice can be heard, and that there are people who are willing to be there for them.”