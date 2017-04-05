[WATCH] Beyonce and Jay Z Celebrate 9th Wedding Anniversary With Touching Video Montage

💙 4.4.17 💙 A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Apr 4, 2017 at 12:04pm PDT

Typically for a ninth anniversary, it’s customary for spouses to give each other a romantic gift, such as a special night out on the town or a bouquet of flowers. But of course, Beyoncé isn’t one to stick to tradition. Instead, Bey celebrated her ninth year as Mrs. Carter by dedicating a new version of a song called “Die With You” and releasing a precious new music video filled with home video footage documenting Bey and Jay Z’s relationship.

Bey first debuted “Die with You” with a different home video two years ago, for her seventh wedding anniversary. Along with the new anniversary video, the Grammy winner released a new playlist on Tidal, complete with 63 tracks from artists like Michael Jackson, Drake, Curtis Mayfield and Marvin Gaye.

Queen Bey’s Instagram page has a couple of other anniversary posts, including this photo of her and her husband (or their shadows, anyway) holding hands, featuring these “Die with You” lyrics: “I don’t really need these fingers if I don’t get to touch your spine.”