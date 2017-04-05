[WATCH] Kendall Jenner Joins Pepsi To End Social Injustice, Sparks Anger Instead

If the Black Lives Matter movement were led by a 21-year-old white supermodel, who loves herself some Pepsi-Cola, then maybe everything would be just fine.

That’s the vision presented in Pepsi’s new ad featuring reality TV star Kendall Jenner. which has been met with anger, with critics accusing the drinks giant of appropriating a nationwide protest movement following police shootings of African Americans.

The imagery was also thought by some to be far too similar to photos of Ieshia Evans, a protester who was detained by law enforcement while protesting in Baton Rouge following the shooting death of Alton Sterling at the hands of police.

Kendall Jenner: Can I copy off of you? Iesha Evans: No. Kendall:* Looks over shoulder anyway*

Damn that. I'm getting this Pepsi money. pic.twitter.com/NUXwCZnM7p — C I L L My Landlord (@GuruBluXVIII) April 4, 2017

Jenner’s ad was called “Jump In,” “a short film about the moments when we decide to let go, choose to act, follow our passion and nothing holds us back,” according to a company description.